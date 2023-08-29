Firefighters Battle One Alarm Fire at Downtown Business

At 7:51 a.m. today, firefighters were called to a reported commercial fire at the 200 block of Cascade Avenue in downtown Hood River. Multiple callers to 911 were reporting smoke from the front and the rear of the building. Hood River Fire arrived four minutes after dispatch to find dark smoke coming from the front and rear of the building. Due to the size of the building, unknown level of involvement, and an adjacent building, the incident commander requested additional resources to bring additional firefighting resources to the scene.

Firefighters battled the fire for nearly 60 minutes before the incident was declared under control. Crews were able to contain the fire to the business, with adjacent offices sustaining moderate smoke and water damage. There were no reported injuries, and the one occupant safely made it out of his business.

HRFD was assisted by units from West Side Fire District, Wy’East Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Mosier, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The cause of the fire is presently undetermined, and no damage estimate is available.