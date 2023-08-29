Cottonwood Canyon Fire

8/29 5:30 update:

There is an active brush fire about 1 mile south of Cottonwood Canyon State Park. It is on both sides of the river and growing rapidly. There is no containment at this time. Hwy 206 has been shut down. Please check www.tripcheck.com for travel information.

Location: Sherman County, OR. mp 15 hwy. 206 in Cottonwood Canyon SE of Wasco, Oregon, along the John Day River..

Weather: 5 pm Temp 74F / Wind WNW 20 mph with gusts 45mph /

Follow Sherman County Sheriff’s Office https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064318254818

Hwy 206 is closed on the Gilliam County side. Sign up for emergency alerts at https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724035/new

Resources responding to Inc. 748 located 17 miles SE of Wasco adjacent to Hwy 206 in the John Day River drainage. Fire is est. at 500 acres & moving east. Firefighters on the ground are supported by aerial resources, including 4 single-engine airtankers & 2 large airtankers. (per Central Oregon Fire)

Level 1 Get Ready evacuations for Cottonwood Canyon State Park.

Cottonwood Canyon State Park is closed because of a fire. Campers and visitors are being evacuated. Campers with reservations for the coming days will be notified of the closure and will receive refunds. We don’t know how long the park or campground will be closed. {as per Oregon State Parks}