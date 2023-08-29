Austria offers sweet deal: Get a tattoo, get free public transportation for a year

Austria is rolling out a unique incentive, offering a year of free public transportation to individuals who opt for a tattoo displaying ‘Klimaticket,’ the moniker of the country’s nationwide transit program, according to Euro News.

The promotion was championed by Leonore Gewesseler, Green MP and Austria’s climate minister, who herself showcased a temporary “Gewessler takes the lead” tattoo at the Frequency Festival in St Pölten. The scheme’s tattoo parlor, bearing the slogan “Aktion geht unter die Haut” (Action that gets under your skin), emerged at various summer events. Festival attendees were invited to imprint ‘Klimaticket’ on their skin for a year of cost-free, country-wide train travel.

While the campaign has drawn criticism from some Austrian MPs and online users, it has spurred interest, with around six festivalgoers participating in the unique offer.