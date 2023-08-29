8/29 Update for Camp Creek Fire

Weather and Fire Behavior:

Due to heavy cloud cover overnight the infrared mapping mission was unable to update the fire size, however firefighters report only modest growth to the east and south. The previous mission mapped the Camp Creek Fire at 1,607 acres. The fire remains at 0% containment. Yesterday, firefighters continued to improve Forest Roads 12 and 14 to serve as primary containment lines and observed some backing and flanking fire spread despite the misty, cool conditions. Fire behavior analysts expect to see limited spread today with persistent burning due to how dry the large fuels are. Cool temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy conditions are predicted this week, with light rain expected through Wednesday. A second round of precipitation, forecasted Thursday through Friday, could bring even more rain, slowing fire activity and improving air quality. Fire behavior may be moderated by the cool and moist conditions, but heavy tree canopy will likely prevent rain from wetting the understory, allowing fuels like logs and timber litter to smolder and creep due to long-term seasonal dryness.

Operations:

Firefighters will continue to implement protection measures around the Portland Water Bureau water treatment infrastructure and minimize the impacts to the Bull Run Watershed. Additional crews, engines, and heavy equipment ordered by the Great Basin Incident Management Team have been arriving, bringing the total number of fire personnel to 254. Additional resources will continue arrive daily.

Firefighters plan to lay hoses, along constructed handline, connecting Forest Roads 12 and 14 where possible. This will help box in the fire and prevent progression to the north, west and south. Managers will assess potential future locations for a possible strategic burnout of fuels that would create a more solid blackline between containment lines and the fire’s edge. In order to better monitor the changes in temperatures, humidity, and precipitation in various parts of the fire, crews will be adding two more Remote Automatic Weather Stations (RAWS) in the field today: one near Hickman Lookout and one at Bear Creek House.

A night shift has been added to patrol and monitor for any spotting or increased activity throughout the evening. Scoopers and large helicopters remain available to support ground crews when conditions allow. An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and accompanying crew is expected to arrive later in the week to assist with operations.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Columbia Grange 267, 37493 NE Grange Hall Rd, Corbett, OR 97019. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/campcreekfire

Incident information can also be found on Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/ormhf-camp-creek-fire

Check current Air Quality at Air Now: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Sandy&state=OR&country=USA

Information regarding the fire’s effect on the Bull Run Watershed: https://www.portland.gov/water/camp-creek-fire

Closures and Evacuations:

Currently there are no fire related closures or evacuations, but people in the area should be prepared for both. Clackamas County residents can sign up to receive critical emergency messaging via email, phone call, and text: https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts