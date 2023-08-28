New Jersey restaurateur battles Taco Bell over “Taco Tuesday”

Gregory Gregory, a New Jersey restaurateur with a distaste for tacos, is in a battle against Taco Bell’s legal endeavor to claim the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, CBC reports.

Since 1979, his establishment, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, has proudly offered tacos under the Taco Tuesday label, having secured the trademark for New Jersey in 1982. Resolute in his stance, Gregory asserts concern not about Taco Bell using the term, but about potential local misuse. Armed with a cease-and-desist letters, he highlights the effort invested in protecting the brand.

Taco Bell, represented by its vast reach and celebrity endorsements from the likes of LeBron James, sought to “liberate” Taco Tuesday nationwide. The battle was primarily directed at Taco John’s, a Wyoming chain that recently relinquished its claim. While Taco Bell’s pursuit continues, Gregory stands unwavering, preserving a legacy he intends to pass on to his grandson.