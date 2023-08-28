Grand Jury Indicts Person of Interest from Auto Theft Task Force Investigation

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt today announced that a grand jury indicted Johnathan William Hanna, 35, on 20 charges:

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

One count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

One count of Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle

Six counts of Identity Theft

One Count of Computer Crime

One Count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

One count of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer

One count of Misdemeanor Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer

Six counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

One count of Reckless Driving

On August 17, Gresham Police Department officers took a stolen vehicle report from a victim, who also provided video evidence of the theft. The next day, Portland Police Bureau officers on patrol in Southeast Portland came across a stolen vehicle parked outside an apartment building with a driver inside. The officers approached the vehicle on foot and, in response, the driver began to flee the scene. Despite the officers placing spike strips that deflated both passenger tires, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle, eluding at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly. The driving behavior was all caught on PPB air support video, which showed that the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver, who was identified as Jonathan Hanna. Officers located five pieces of identification belonging to the owner of the stolen vehicle – the victim who originally reported the car stolen to GPD. Further investigation revealed that Hanna used one of the victim’s credit cards to make a purchase shortly after the theft of the vehicle.

Upon review of the evidence provided by law enforcement, the Auto Theft Task Force Lead Deputy District Attorney, Cody Linderholm, presented the case to the Grand Jury, which returned a true bill of indictment on August 24.

Hanna is well known to local law enforcement as a prolific car thief. He previously was convicted of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and served 30 months in custody. He also has two pending cases in Multnomah County and one in Washington County. The Auto Theft Task Force had identified Hanna as a person of interest, and the DA’s Office will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

The DA’s Office thanks the Portland Police Bureau and the Gresham Police Department for their assistance so far in this case.

A charging instrument is only an accusation of a crime. Hanna is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

