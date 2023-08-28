CDC advises not to kiss, cuddle, pet turtles

If you were thinking about giving your pet turtle a smooch, think again.

A recent Salmonella outbreak, as revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been primarily attributed to pet turtles. With 26 reported infections across 11 states, the outbreak underscores concerns tied to the illegal vending of turtles with shells less than four inches. These undersized turtles were federally prohibited due to their association with prior outbreaks.

Alarming still, despite the ban, these turtles continue to be sold via online platforms, stores, flea markets, and roadside stalls. Notably, the risk isn’t limited to miniature turtles; the CDC emphasizes that pet turtles of all sizes can carry Salmonella even if they outwardly appear healthy.

The CDC advises people to refrain from kissing or cuddling their beloved pet turtles and wash their hands thoroughly after dealing with their shelled buddies.