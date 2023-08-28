Camp Creek Fire August 28, 2023 Update

Weather and Fire Behavior:

The Camp Creek Fire in the Bull Run Watershed northeast of Sandy was sparked by lightning on Thursday, August 24, and has grown to around 1,600 acres with 0% containment. Yesterday’s somewhat more favorable weather conditions moderated fire behavior and limited growth. The fire stayed mostly in its footprint from Friday. The fire burned in heavy fuels, and it continued to move up drainage to the northeast and east.

Bull Run Watershed is a dense temperate rainforest with many down and dead trees and deep forest duff, and this abundance of material provided plenty of receptive fuel, causing the fire again to put up a large smoke column. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening, but warm and dry weather conditions are expected to continue today and into the future. Southwesterly winds are expected to remain generally light.

Operations:

Firefighters focus on full suppression of the fire, using fire crews taking action to limit growth to the north, west, and south assisted by water dropped from heavy helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Currently, the helicopters are dipping water out of the Bull Run Reservoir #1and the airplanes are scooping water from the Columbia River. No fire retardant is being used, but it could be if needed to help contain the fire along Forest Road (FR) 14 on the fire’s southern flank. Ground crews are utilizing FR 12 on the northern flank of the fire and FR 14 on the southern flank to construct containment lines. Hand crews are constructing containment line between the two roads to the west of the fire. Crews face numerous safety hazards, including threats posed by falling fire-weakened trees and travel on narrow, winding roads. The Great Basin Team has ordered additional crews, engines, and heavy equipment and residents will notice an increasing number of firefighters assigned to the fire in coming days.

The Great Basin Team 1 has been working closely with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency manager to develop contingency plans to notify residents of possible evacuations should the fire spread out of the Bull Run Watershed. https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday evening at Mt. Hood Lions Clubhouse, 24730 E Woodsey Way, Welches, OR. The meeting will attempt to be livestreamed on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/campcreekfire

Check current Air Quality at Air Now: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Sandy&state=OR&country=USA

Information regarding the fire’s effect on the Bull Run Watershed: https://www.portland.gov/water/camp-creek-fire

Closures and Evacuations:

Currently there are no fire related closures or evacuations, but people in the area should be prepared for both. Clackamas County residents can sign up to receive critical emergency messaging via email, phone call, and text: https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): There is a TFR over the fire area and drone use is illegal.

