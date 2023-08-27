Dog eats groom-to-be’s passport weeks before international wedding

In an unusual twist on the classic “dog ate my homework” excuse, a Boston couple finds themselves in pre-wedding turmoil due to their mischievous golden retriever, Chickie.

Donato Frattaroli discovered his passport in a less-than-ideal state on Chickie’s bed. The playful 1-year-old had torn through several pages of the crucial document, just weeks before Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri were set to fly to Italy for their August 31 wedding reception.

Reflecting on the incident, Frattaroli noted Chickie’s guilty demeanor and sudden affection.

“She kinda knew what she did and all of a sudden, she got really cuddly, you know, head on the lap kind of thing,” Frattaroli told ABC News.

To salvage their Italian wedding dreams, Mazri contacted local congressional representatives, seeking help, including Rep. Stephen Lynch and Sen. Edward Markey.

The couple remains optimistic about securing a replacement passport in time. However, if it doesn’t work out, Mazri and their guests may journey to Italy without Frattaroli, who will await their return stateside.