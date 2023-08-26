Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes resources to the Tyee Ridge Complex after conflagration is declared

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Tyee Ridge Complex on Friday evening to allow the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources to protect life and property. The OSFM firefighters and equipment will provide structure protection for homes on two of the 19 fires that comprise the Tyee Ridge Complex. The two fires are estimated at 1,000 acres. Level 3 evacuation orders are in place through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for homes near the Cougar Creek and Rattlesnake Ridge fires. With the declared conflagration, OSFM will mobilize five structural firefighting task forces and the Red Incident Management Team.

“Oregon received a significant amount of lightning over the past 36 hours, starting many fires,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “With Oregon in the heart of fire season, this conflagration declaration allows the OSFM to mobilize structural firefighting resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help protect the communities impacted by the Tyee Ridge Complex.”



In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor’s declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize structural firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM’s Red Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume unified command of the two fires on the Tyee Ridge Complex at 10 a.m. on August 26th. The structural task forces come from Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Washington counties, and Central Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

