Camp Creek Fire, 8/26/23

The Camp Creek Fire on Mt. Hood National Forest is estimated at 225 acres, as of Saturday morning, August 26, 2023. It is located about 1.5 miles south of Bull Run Reservoir #1 near the junction of Forest Road 1210 and Forest Road 12. About 160 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Today crews will continue to work to reduce fire growth as aggressively as conditions allow. Firefighters are engaged with initial attack, scouting the perimeter, and identifying and creating firelines. There are 3 Type 1 helicopters and 2 fixed-wing water-scooper aircraft assigned to the fire. They will be dropping water on the fire throughout the day.

Weather today is expected to be sunny and warm, with drying conditions as the day goes on. As the sun heats up, smoke will become more visible. Winds should stay light, which will assist air operations.

There are currently no evacuation areas and no public impacts. Sites along Hwy. 26 are not impacted, but folks will likely see smoke.

The Camp Creek Fire was reported early Friday morning in the Bull Run Watershed. The Forest and fire personnel are working closely with Portland Water Bureau to protect infrastructure and coordinate fire management. For more information about potential impacts to Bull Run Watershed visit: https://www.portland.gov/water/camp-creek-fire

This is a lightning-caused fire. Thursday evening through Friday morning there were over 2,000 lightning strikes in Oregon and Washington; fire personnel across the region continue to respond to new fire starts across the region.

####