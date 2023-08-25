Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo

A historic event unfolded at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee as the world welcomed its rarest giraffe last month. Born on July 31, this giraffe stands out because its spotless, lacking the customary spots, making her the only one of her kind on the planet, as confirmed by zoo authorities on Monday, according to WCYB.

Experts in giraffe studies believe she is the singular solid-colored reticulated giraffe worldwide. At a height of 6 feet already, the newborn is thriving under the watchful eyes of both her mother and dedicated zoo staff.

The zoo has reached out to the public for naming suggestions for this distinctive addition to the animal kingdom. The zoo has narrowed it down to four potential names for the giraffe through a naming contest, each carrying a meaningful representation: Kipekee — Unique, Firyali — Unusual or extraordinary, Shakiri — She is most beautiful, and Jamella — One of great beauty.