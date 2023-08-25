Officer terminated for stealing Pokémon cards

A Calhoun County correctional officer is facing legal repercussions following an alleged theft of Pokémon cards from an Oxford Walmart.

Officer Josh Hardy, still donned in his uniform after finishing his jail shift, reportedly engaged in the incident around 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. Walmart’s loss prevention team reportedly witnessed Hardy unwrapping multiple packs of Pokémon cards, secreting individual cards into his pockets. As he attempted to exit the store without payment, he was confronted by loss prevention officers. Hardy fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended by Oxford police at a nearby restaurant, where he was found with the stolen cards.

Hardy faces theft charges and is being held in the Oxford City Jail. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade remarked on the incident’s negative impact on both the agency and the overall perception of law enforcement, asserting a commitment to transparency and elevated standards for his staff. Wade also shared that Hardy’s association with the sheriff’s office had been terminated in light of the situation.