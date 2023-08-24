Sunflower farm owners urge visitors to keep clothes on

A sunflower field in England has become the backdrop for an unusual issue — nudity.

According to Portsmouth News, since the sunflower field’s opening last month, there have been six instances of bare-skinned photography, with three occurring in a single day. The owners, while acknowledging their desire not to dampen enjoyment, have been forced to erect signs discouraging public nudity.

“Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having [an] increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please,” the farm emphasized on Facebook.

Concerned families have expressed unease about their children witnessing such displays. The proprietors explained that though risqué pictures have been taken previously, this year’s frequency prompted the signage.