Man arrested after accidentally texting police about committing a potential crime

In an unusual turn of events, a Pacific Grove resident found himself in police custody after accidentally texting an officer with some concerning intentions.

According to KSBW, the incident unfolded when an unidentified individual texted a Monterey police officer’s work cell phone, detailing a plan involving a firearm and a desire to confront a group in Monterey for unspecified reasons. The sender, later identified as Wesley Langkamp, a 38-year-old from Pacific Grove, directed police to meet him on North Fremont Street.

Responding swiftly, law enforcement apprehended Langkamp and proceeded to search his vehicle, revealing a loaded Glock handgun, narcotics, and related paraphernalia. Following the incident, Langkamp was taken into custody and subsequently booked at the Monterey County Jail.