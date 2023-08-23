Man arrested for wild drunk go-kart chase

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Jimenez of Rockford is grappling with 14 charges following a tipsy escapade aboard his Polaris Hammerhead go-kart, WTVO reports.

Authorities report a curious sequence of events: first, Jimenez engaged in reckless maneuvers on the Conklin Elementary School baseball diamond, tearing up the ground in a boozy spectacle. Responding to his erratic exhibition, police attempted to halt his tipsy trek as he veered onto Coleman Avenue. Unfazed, Jimenez accelerated his go-kart to its maximum 25 mph and evaded officers, vanishing into a nearby wooded area. The pursuit concluded when he darted into a residence on Coleman Avenue, only to be apprehended later.

Sobriety tests affirmed his inebriation, tacking on multiple DUI charges, along with counts of fleeing and reckless driving. Jimenez currently resides behind bars at Winnebago County Jail without bond.