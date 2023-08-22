Toledo woman finds out she’s half credit short from graduating … 16 years later

In an unexpected turn of events, Toledo Public Schools has shaken the foundation of Victoria Tatum‘s educational journey. Having received her high school diploma in 2007, Tatum recently discovered that she actually never graduated.

According to WTVG‘s report, Tatum’s aspiration to pursue college courses led to this revelation, as her diploma was deemed inadequate for admission due to a half-credit shortfall.

Despite evidence of her academic journey, the school system asserted that no records of her graduation ceremony existed.

Tatum, aggrieved and determined, found the suggestion of obtaining a GED unfair and called upon the school district to rectify the situation swiftly so she can get on with her life.