Tarantula Tinder: Arachnid romance takes center stage in San Diego

Get ready for a hairy affair as San Diego County gets ready to host a tarantula rendezvous!

These fuzzy eight-legged singles are emerging from their hideouts in search of love. Between August and September, two native tarantula species will be on the lookout for a match, CBS8 reports.

The Californian Black Tarantula and the San Diego Bronze Tarantula are the common contenders here, and while they could pass as chill pets, watch out — they might bite if provoked, and they’ve got a venomous streak too. If you ever lock eyes with these hairy critters, play it cool. You leave them be, they’ll leave you be.