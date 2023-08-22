New study names Portugal as top European retirement haven

Wondering where to retire? Well, according to a new study by Moving to Spain, Portugal takes the crown as Europe’s premier retirement haven.

With an impressive retirement score of 7.83 out of 10, Portugal emerges as a “safe country,” housing a substantial population of individuals aged 65 and older. Moving to Spain emphasizes the nation’s diverse attractions, from its famous wines and ports to its breathtaking golf courses and scenic beauty, collectively creating a comprehensive retirement package.

Following closely on the list are Spain and Italy, both securing a commendable score of 7.31 out of 10. The report highlights Spain’s remarkable life expectancy, second only to Switzerland in Europe, buoyed by accessible and high-quality healthcare. Spain’s well-established and easily attainable retirement visa and its beach-centric allure further enhance its appeal.

Italy, the report notes, offers a relaxed lifestyle and boasts the highest percentage of individuals aged 65 and above in Europe. Greece, Bulgaria, and France follow in succession, each contributing unique attributes to Europe’s diverse array of retirement prospects.