ODOT closing Tucker Road & Oregon 281 this week

The Oregon Department of Transportation is closing Tucker Road/OR281 at Nobi’s Corner this week, August 21-24, between 7 am and 5:30 pm. Traffic will be detoured along Indian Creek Road and Brookside Drive. Road closures will be posted at Windmaster Corner and the Tucker Road/Brookside Drive intersections. Local traffic is expected to be detoured along Barker Road and Guignard Drive.

The project will widen the curve to make it safer for large freight vehicles and improve turning vehicles’ view of oncoming traffic.

The ODOT project website contains more information: http://oregon.gov/…/projects/pages/project-details.aspx…