Couple charged nearly $140 to print airline tickets

Watch out next time you go to print your airline tickets at the airport, it cost one elderly nearly $140 to do just that.

Ruth and Peter Jaffe shared their jaw-dropping tale with the BBC, revealing how downloading the wrong tickets led to a wallet-shaking experience.

Ruth, 79, confessed that Ryanair’s website was “more puzzling than a crossword,” yet she believed she’d nailed the ticket printing operation before the flight. Alas, reality struck at the airport — wrong tickets! When she marched to the Ryanair desk for redemption, she was shocked to be greeted by a nearly $70 charge per person to print the correct tickets.

Their daughter dropped a social media bomb, rallying against the airline for charging “[$140] for two pieces of paper which took 1 minute.” Her post went viral faster than a budget flight, clocking over 13 million views.