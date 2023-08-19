8-18-2023 Oregon Fire in Spokane County

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Oregon Fire located in Spokane County, near the town of Elk. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. at the request of Assistant Chief Mike Nokes, Spokane County Fire District 4.

The Oregon Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 4:12 p.m. This fire is estimated at 2000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and timber and is threatening thirty homes, timber, power infrastructure, and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Oregon Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 2 strike teams, air resources, and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

