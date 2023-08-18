Survey shows 92% of pet owners still believe busted myths about their furry friends

While most Americans are crazy about their pets, a new survey shows we technically don’t know all we should about them.

In fact, 92% of the 2,000 pet lovers in this country surveyed on behalf of pet food company Stella & Chewy still believe common myths about their furry friends.

For example, 38% of dog owners believe a cold, wet nose means their pooch is healthy when in fact, a wet nose could be just a wet nose.

However, dogs often give their senses of smell a boost by licking their own noses, too — bet ya didn’t know that!

Sixty-eight percent of dog owners also incorrectly assume a wagging tail just means their four-legged friends are happy — but a waggly butt can also signal that your dog is alert or interested in something, say experts.

Cat owners are also susceptible to certain myths, too, the survey noted: 41% think cats always land on their feet, but that actually varies depending on the kitty’s fitness and overall health.

Similarly, 42% think their cats can see completely in the dark when that’s not true. Their eyes can adjust to very low light but not total darkness.

The survey also shows 78% of dog owners say theirs has the same daily routine compared to 73% of cat lovers — whether it be going for a walk at the same time for dogs or sunning themselves in a certain part of the house for cats.

