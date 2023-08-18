Pastor arrested in Home Depot theft ring shocker

Robert Dell, a pastor at The Rock Church in Pinellas County and the founder of a St. Petersburg drug addiction recovery halfway house, has been apprehended in connection with a substantial theft operation involving Home Depot merchandise, WFTS reports.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody revealed that Dell, alongside four associates — including his wife, Jaclyn Dell, and his mother, Karen Dell — faces charges related to the pilfering of items from major brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt.

The stolen merchandise, valued at over a million dollars, was taken from Home Depot stores across multiple counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Polk. Authorities claim it was then resold on eBay under the alias “Anointed Liquidator.”

Officials allege that Dell leveraged his roles as a pastor and halfway house founder to manipulate vulnerable individuals into participating in these crimes. The operation is suspected to have spanned more than a decade, resulting in losses surpassing $5 million.

Robert Dell is facing charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and dealing in stolen property as an organizer. Jaclyn faces a charge of conspiracy to RICO, and Karen was charged with dealing in stolen property.

The Rock Church contested Moody’s assertion, clarifying that Robert Dell had not been a pastor for the past 2 1/2 years and wasn’t the founding pastor.