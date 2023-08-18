Lower Columbia Region Pre-Positioning of Fire Fighters for Klickitat & Kittitas Counties

Olympia – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, to pre-position firefighting resources to respond to potential wildfires in Kittitas and Klickitat Counties. Both areas have experienced multiple days of hot, dry, and windy conditions and are under National Weather Service “Red Flag Warnings” for the next thirty-six hours. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 17, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Wes Long, Klickitat County Fire District 3, and Lower Columbia Fire Defense Region Coordinator.

The Red Flag Warnings posted by the National Weather Service are for gusty winds and low relative humidities.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for this pre-positioning event. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered two task forces of wildland engines at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.