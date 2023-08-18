Great dane steals the show (and seats) in viral airborne adventure

Passengers were left in awe as a man’s cross-country flight turned into a viral sensation when he brought his enormous Great Dane onboard.

The TikTok video showcasing the event has garnered over 18 million views and counting. Owner Gabriel Bogner, who paid for three seats to accommodate his furry friend, embarked on a Los Angeles to New York journey with his five-year-old dog, Darwin. The video captures Darwin’s curious exploration of the aircraft, from peeking into the cockpit to interacting with fellow passengers.

Bogner, a startup founder, expressed his gratitude to American Airlines for a smooth trip, highlighting the excitement and smiles his unique passenger generated.