Wasp rings homeowner’s doorbell

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Dallas man got the surprise of his life when he thought someone was outside his home, only to discover a wasp had rung his doorbell

Alex Gomez, 30, checked his doorbell video camera and see the flying insect, according to the Mirror.

“I was in my room relaxing when the doorbell rang.,” he says. I opened up the app to see who it was and saw a replay of the wasp flying away. No other bugs have done it before.”

Reddit users’ comments ranged from “That gave me the chills,” and “I never wanted to punch my screen more” to “He wants us to open the door so he can sting us what a b****” and “What a d***.”