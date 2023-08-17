Peacock running amok in Michigan

Police in Grant, Michigan are on the hunt for an unusual fugitive.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office shared a social media post on Saturday, August 12 asking for help in locating a wandering peacock that was spotted in the Grant area, according to MLive.

“If you live in the Grant area and are missing a peacock we would love to reunite you with your bird,” said the sheriff’s office in the post.

police are asking the bird’s owner or anyone who knows the owner to give them a call.

If you happen to ever stumble across a peacock, there are certain steps you can take to ensure its safety. The Peacock Information Center recommends calling around the area to locate the owner, calling a local animal rescue or animal control or even reaching out to someone who raises poultry.