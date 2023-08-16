“WE HIGH” license plate duo caught after chase

Two individuals who sped away from a traffic stop in Missouri with a license plate reading “WE HIGH” have been apprehended after a subsequent pursuit, Ozarks First reports.

The daring incident unfolded as law enforcement sought to conduct a routine stop due to a missing front license plate. However, the suspects accelerated away, leading officers on a chase before eventually being apprehended.

The license plate’s phrasing, “WE HIGH,” raised eyebrows and garnered attention. Authorities discovered drugs, a firearm, and a large amount of cash within the suspects’ vehicle.

Both individuals now face charges related to the pursuit and the items discovered. The incident adds to the ongoing debate surrounding personalized license plates and their potential implications.