Marriage vs. Divorce: Analyzing the factors that seal or sever ties

In the intricate dance of matrimony, the trajectory of love can sometimes veer into uncharted territory, leading couples to the solemn crossroads of divorce.

While there are many reasons why pairs decide to uncouple, Forbes conducted a study to find out the underlying forced that contribute to divorce, why couples choose to get married, and what they could have done to save their marriage.

What they found is that the biggest factor in getting a divorce was lack of family support with 43%, followed by Infidelity or extramarital affair’s with 34%. Lack of compatibility, Lack of intimacy and too much conflict or arguing all ranked with 31%. Financial stress came in at 24% with lack of commitment at 23% and parenting differences at 20%. Marrying too young (10%), opposing values or morals (6%), substance abuse (3%), physical and/or emotional abuse (3%) and pursing different lifestyles (1%) also made the list.

When it comes to why couple get married 42% say it was for financial security. Companionship came in second with 39%, followed by love at 36%. Getting married as a formal act of making a commitment and to start a family tied at 34%. 28% say they married for convince, 25% for medical insurance, 16% for legal reasons, and 7% wed because of societal and familial pressures.

Lastly, 63% think a better understanding of the commitment of marriage before tying the knot could have saved their marriage. 56% listed a better understand of the values and morals of their partner. Waiting to start a family (44%), Seeking professional help from a therapist (42%), and Waiting longer to get married (40%, and Living together prior to being married (29%) also made the list. 5% believe their marriage could not have been saved.

