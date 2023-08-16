Investigation launched after bear escapes crate 

Iraq’s Prime Minister has roared into action, launching a probe after a crafty bear pulled a Houdini, escaping from its crate onboard an Iraqi aircraft at Dubai Airport.

While Iraqi Airways denied responsibility, asserting adherence to regulations and collaboration with UAE authorities, a video surfaced of the captain apologizing for the delay, according to Huffpost.

Reports conflict on the bear’s destination, with the airline confirming Baghdad as the target, yet social media claims it caused a flight delay there.

Keeping predators as pets in Baghdad has gained popularity among the wealthy, challenging animal protection measures. Authorities have struggled to curb these practices, and incidents of exotic animals on the streets or in restaurants persist.