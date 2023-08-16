Florida community looks to vasectomies as answer to peacock problem

In a bid to mitigate disruptions caused by raucous peacocks, a Florida community is exploring a unique solution — administering vasectomies to the male birds.

Faced with noise complaints and property damage attributed to the vibrant and vocal peafowls, the town is considering a humane method to curb their breeding, The Smithsonian Magazine reports. The hope is that rendering the peacocks sterile will regulate their population, while avoiding more drastic measures, such as relocation or euthanasia.

Residents and officials are divided on the effectiveness of this approach, with some voicing concerns about its sustainability.