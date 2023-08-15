Texan woman’s snake and hawk tag-team maneuver

Peggy Jones, 64, found herself in a jaw-dropping showdown with nature straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster. While mowing her lawn on July 25, she was blindsided by a snake plummeting from the sky, promptly followed by an aggressive hawk aiming to reclaim its plummeting prey.

Jones, shaken but remarkably uninjured, recounted the unbelievable incident to The Silsbee Bee. The snake coiled around her arm as the hawk swooped in, resulting in an absurd tug-of-war between woman, serpent, and bird. Strikes from the snake left her glasses chipped, while the hawk’s wings added comedic slaps to the spectacle.

In a moment of divine intervention, Jones’ husband Wendell rushed to the scene, witnessing his wife’s zigzag sprint with a bloodied arm and a sizable snake wrapped around it. The hawk eventually departed with its dinner, leaving Peggy with a bandaged arm and antibiotics.

While physically on the mend, Jones admitted the experience was “scary and traumatic.” Yet, her gratitude for being alive remains undiminished. “I feel it was by the grace of God I am still alive and able to tell my story,” she said.