Rookie Driving Instructor’s Bumpy Start: Car plows into driving school

A fresh driving instructor’s rocky debut took an unexpected detour as their personal vehicle collided with the very school they were set to teach at. The incident unfolded at Community Driving School in Colorado, causing a stir that only a driving school’s irony-laden misadventure can provoke.

Thankfully, quick reflexes among onlookers averted a worse outcome, with just one minor injury reported, according to ABC affiliate Denver 7. According to Steve Rohman, Community Driving School’s proprietor, fortune sided with caution.

In a twist of fate, the rookie instructor’s mishap occurred on their second day, en route to classroom training. Interestingly, the instructor’s vehicle of choice was not a designated instruction car, but their personal one.

In response, Rohman took swift action, parting ways with the instructor even before they truly started. He underlined his commitment to everyone’s safety, echoing that student and instructor welfare remains paramount.