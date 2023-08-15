Plane Etiquette Under the Microscope: Travel expert weighs in on controversial in-flight behavior

In the realm of air travel, where personal space is scarce and patience can wear thin, unwritten rules and in-flight etiquette often take center stage. In an article with People, travel expert, writer and advisor Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel stepped in to address some of the most contentious topics that have passengers and experts buzzing.

Amid the debate over whether it’s acceptable to remove shoes during a flight, the expert provided insights on how travelers can strike a balance between comfort and consideration. While acknowledging the desire for relaxation, the expert highlighted the importance of being mindful of fellow passengers and practicing good hygiene.

The contentious issue of seat reclining also took the spotlight. The travel authority advised passengers to exercise restraint when reclining, particularly on shorter flights and during meal services.

When it comes to doing makeup or practicing skincare routines, Jackson sees no problem with it “as long as it doesn’t spill over (literally and figuratively) onto the passenger next to you.”

It’s a hard no for playing loud music though.

“It’s not cool to assume that everyone around you is okay with hearing whatever it is that you’re watching,” Jackson says. “It’s just about taking a moment to consider the people around you. Headphones come in kid and adult sizes and are not hard to procure — they even sell them at the airport!