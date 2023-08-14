San Diego dog puts a hilarious twist on crime prevention

The San Diego Police Department is on the hunt for this not-so-smooth criminal, who decided to break into a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood and snatch a bike worth over $1,000. What he probably didn’t factor into his escape plan was the presence of a four-legged, fur-covered guardian of the garage.

As captured on video shared to TMZ, just as the aspiring bike thief was about to make his smooth getaway, the family dog rushed in to save the day — or at least, slow it down. This pup seemed more interested in belly rubs and face licks than apprehending the culprit. The showdown turned into a belly-rub bonanza, with the thief finding himself caught between a bike and a wagging tail.

While the pooch seemed to get all the affection he needed, the family and SDPD are still on the lookout of the missing bike.