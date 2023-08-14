Governor declares conflagration for Lookout Fire, OSFM sending firefighters and equipment

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared the Emergency Conflagration act for the Lookout Fire burning in the Cascade foothills of Lane County. The move allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize firefighters and equipment and the Blue Incident Management Team to protect life and property. Sunday afternoon the fire was pushed by extreme temperatures and gusty winds. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has level 1 and level 2 evacuation notices in place for homes near the fire. On Saturday, the OSFM pre-positioned two task forces in Lane County in because of the increased fire danger and Red Flag Warnings posted for the region.

“The Lookout Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Lane County,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The next few days are very concerning with continued red flag conditions. To face these challenging conditions will coordinate the resources necessary through the power of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help our local fire service partners.”



In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor’s declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM’s Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume unified command of the Lookout Fire. The additional task forces are coming from other counties around the state through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

