Car gets cozy in house’s upper story

In a startling incident, a 20-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and other counts following an intentional car crash into a Pennsylvania home, the vehicle bizarrely lodging itself on the roof and second story.

The episode played out in Decatur Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, as Evan Miller reportedly drove off-road, crashing into the house deliberately, PennLive reports. According to Joan Lepley, who lives at the home, the vehicle veered off rural Alfarata Road and collided with the embankment outside her home, causing the car to propel upwards and onto her front porch roof.

A photo shared by the Junction Fire Company showcased the car’s surreal placement, with back wheels hanging off the roof over the porch, and the hood partially penetrating the top-floor bedroom.

Fortunately, the home’s occupants escaped unharmed, with a thankful homeowner noting that the second-story impact spared lives. Miller faces charges encompassing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and more. The status of his legal response remains uncertain.