Rain, bear, and dessert drama make for memorable Colorado nuptials

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez thought they had a perfect plan for their Boulder County nuptials. But Mother Nature had her own ideas, and just as they were about to say “I do,” monsoon rains decided to join the party. But that’s not all, they then had to deal with a four-legged uninvited guest.

A bear, yes, you heard that right, a bear, decided to waltz in and sample the sugary treats, turning the dessert table into its own personal buffet.

Brandon summed up the situation with a hint of amazement, telling 9News, “I mean, who can say they had a bear crash their dessert table?” Truly a bear-y unique wedding tale to tell for years to come. And despite the unexpected twists, Cailyn saw the silver lining: “Life threw us a curveball, but we knocked it out of the park together.”

So, in the grand book of weddings, theirs was a story of rain, bears, and a whole lot of ‘unbearably’ sweet memories.