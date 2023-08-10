Prison break to Palm Beach: Conman living the high life in $1.5 million mansion

Get ready to applaud Allen Todd May, the ultimate vanishing act mastermind who swapped prison walls for a $1.5 million mansion and the fine life in Florida.

Escaping a federal prison in Colorado back in 2018, police finally caught up with the elusive con artist in his $1.5 million Fort Lauderdale haven, where he was spotted living large with a dazzling Rolex winking from his wrist and a driving a $125,000 Mercedes Benz, according to the New York Post.

May had perfected his transformation into Jacob Turner, a wealthy jet-setter who hit up West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale like they were his playgrounds. He even had the audacity to grace upscale events, sipping champagne with the high society and managing to snap up a spot on the Palm Beach Daily News site.

But oh, the irony! A snapshot of May reveling in his newfound glamour was the spark that ignited his downfall. An eagle-eyed observer saw through his act, setting off a chain reaction that led to his recapture after a June 25 anonymous tip.