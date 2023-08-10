New La-Z-Boy Decliner recliner uses AI to text your friends you’re staying in

Sure, seeing friends is nice and all, but arguably, nothing beats doing nothing at home.

That said, some stress over the peer pressure involved in turning down a hangout.

To that end, La-Z-Boy has announced its new recliner, The Decliner, “the first A.I.-powered recliner that generates cancellation excuses via text message.”

The company explains not only does pulling the handle on the chair get your feet up and ready to relax, it also automatically texts your contacts “so you don’t have to sweat coming up with a response to an invitation you’d rather pass on.”

In a demonstration video, it shows a woman ready for some me time in front of the TV when a friend texts her with some plans for the night. A pull of the handle elevates the woman’s fuzzy socks-wearing feet, and a glance at her phone shows, “Generating Excuse . . . ” followed by, “Sorry, I can’t. Helping a neighbor look for their runaway llama.”

Unbothered, she then gets back to her show.

As its ad copy says, “Long live the lazy.”