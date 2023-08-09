Zoom’s Home Office Era Ends: Employees forced to trade PJs for pants

Zoom, the hero of lockdown sweatpants and cat cameos, is pulling off its virtual cape and asking employees to trade the comfort of home for the thrill of office chairs.

Post-pandemic, the company that became a leader in the industry for remote work, is asking employees to make their way back in the office. For employees within 50 miles or less, Zoom is incorporating a hybrid schedule where employees come in at least two days a week.

A spokesperson told Business Insider explained, “We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom. As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”