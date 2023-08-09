Study reveals the powerful stress-relief effects of petting dogs

In a heartwarming revelation, scientific research has confirmed what dog lovers have always known — spending time with our four-legged companions can be a powerful stress-buster.

According to NPR, who spoke with Nancy Gee, a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, the simple act of petting a dog can work wonders for our well-being, triggering the release of “happy hormones” that elevate our mood. The study found that interactions with dogs lead to a surge in oxytocin, the chemicals responsible for feelings of relaxation. As a result, petting dogs can significantly reduce stress levels and help alleviate anxiety.

Moreover, spending quality time with our canine friends can also lower the levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress. These findings emphasize the deep emotional bond between humans and their furry companions, reinforcing the notion that dogs truly are “man’s best friend.”

So, the next time life feels overwhelming, consider seeking solace in the company of a dog, as they have the remarkable ability to soothe our souls and bring a sense of tranquility to our lives.