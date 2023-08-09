DEQ Seeking Public Comment On A Hazardous Wast Post-Closure Permit For A Local Landill

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has started a 45-day public comment period starting August 9 and ending 5 pm on Monday September 25. DEQ is proposing to renew the hazardous waste post-closure permit for the Lockheed Martin landfill located at 3850 River Road in The Dalles. The proposed permit would continue operation, maintenance and groundwater monitoring for another 10 years. For more information or to express interest in a public hearing contact Fredrick Moore of DEQ’s Bend office at 541-633-2011.