Healthcare Workers Warned: Nose-picking linked to higher COVID-19 risk, study reveals

A new study suggests that healthcare workers who engage in nose-picking may be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dutch researchers conducted a survey with 219 participants, where 17% of those who admitted to nose-picking tested positive for COVID, compared to only 6% of those who refrained from the habit. Men and younger individuals were more likely to admit to nose-picking.

The study found that doctors were the most frequent nose-pickers (95%), followed by support staff (86%) and nurses (80%). Surprisingly, biting nails did not increase the risk of a positive COVID test, possibly due to the protective effects of saliva, which acts as a barrier. However, nose-picking could be problematic as the virus can directly enter the body through the nose, potentially contaminating the work environment and facilitating further transmission.

Given the importance of infection prevention in hospitals, the researchers recommended educational sessions against nose-picking in official guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 among healthcare workers.

