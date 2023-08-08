Cheeky monkey swipes tourist’s purse mid-selfie

In Bali’s Ubud Monkey Forest, a fearless tourist named Jovita Coppage dared to snap a selfie with a friendly looking monkey. Little did she know, this mischievous primate had larceny in its heart!

In a flash, the crafty monkey swiped Jovita’s purse from her hands, leaving her stunned. With her sister recording the hilarious theft, Jovita attempted to reclaim her purse, but hesitated when the monkey bared its teeth. Undeterred, she bravely snatched it back, proving humans can outwit even the sneakiest of monkeys.

Jovita later shared the comical video on Instagram, confessing her main concern was the purse’s contents, not the purse itself. This epic monkey heist became her go-to response for anyone questioning her critical thinking skills. Beware the monkey selfies — you might just lose your belongings to these cunning little thieves!