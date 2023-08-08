Broomstick unveils its deliciously unexpected calorie chart

You know those trusty broomsticks we use to keep our homes spick and span? Well, imagine one day you stumble upon a broomstick with a surprise twist — a calorie chart. Someone out there decided that our cleaning tools needed a nutrition label too!

Picture this: a broomstick, lovingly assembled with still fibers or corn husks, complete with a calorie chart printed on the backside. Who knew brooms could have 15 servings per container at 150 calories per serving? Talk about a multipurpose tool, it’s now a cleaning companion and a potential snack attack!

The photo of these “diet-friendly” broomsticks outside a general store went viral on Twitter, leaving the internet in stitches.

So, the next time you’re sweeping away the crumbs from your kitchen floor, don’t forget to check the nutrition facts on your broomstick.