8/07 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council met last night. Among the items on the agenda was a report from Jim Smith, General Manager of Klickitat PUD. He noted that electrical demand has grown to the point where Klickitat PUD customers are using more than the Bonneville Power Administration allows them to buy at cost, which has been around $35 a kilowatt hour. In the past, he said, the utility could go on the open market and buy additional power at perhaps $40 a kilowatt hour:

“That’s not the same anymore. We just signed contracts for the next two year rate period for Bonneville for $60. The prices in the markets this year were $250. We think we made the right decision for two years to get us stable.”

He said demand is rising faster than supply, and much of the new supply is in wind and solar, which don’t work when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. He said he would not be surprised in the future to see rolling blackouts in the Northwest.

There was good news in the form of grants. Fire Chief Noah Halm reported:

“We went after 20 air packs, and they awarded us $187,000 for new air packs.”

And the airport also benefitted as Richard Lundin reported:

“I’ve gotten a grant from the Washington Department of Transportation for $362,000 to do some swapping and trading of land to get so the council owns all of the property that is on the airport and has direct control of it.”

In other business, the council held a hearing on a six-month moratorium on new RV parks in the city until the council could update the land use ordinances dealing with the subject, and they heard a report from Councilor Andy Halm who said that the local Pride event had drawn 500 people to Goldendale from as far away as Texas.