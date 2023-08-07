Lake Tahoe’s foot-fondling intruder caught

Breaking news from Lake Tahoe! The alleged foot-fondling bandit has finally been nabbed! The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada announced the arrest of Mark Anthony Gonzalez, a 26-year-old resident of the Atwater area, with the help of Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.

Gonzalez is facing some serious charges, including two counts of burglary and two counts of battery for his foot-fondling escapades. Yep, you heard that right — he broke into Lake Tahoe condominiums, snuck up to the foot of the bed, and started rubbing the feet of unsuspecting adult women.

But here’s the kicker — this wasn’t his first rodeo! Gonzalez has a history of fetish-like behavior, with previous incidents involving stolen women’s shoes, trespassing, and, well, some awkward self-gratification. The Douglas County investigators noticed his crimes were escalating, which led to his arrest.

Currently behind bars at Merced County Jail, Gonzalez awaits extradition back to Douglas County to face the music for his alleged crimes.