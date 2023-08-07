Berlin’s lion scare turns out to be a stuffed toy

Oh, Berlin was under attack again by a fierce feline and lion duo! But guess what? The dangerous predators were just a couple of stuffed toys causing all the chaos. Talk about false alarms. This is the second time in a few days that Berliners got all worked up over something that turned out to be utterly harmless.

First, they mistook a lioness for a wild boar, and now, a stuffed lion caused panic in the Dahlem district.

Authorities seemed to have a good sense of humor about the situation, tweeting, “this time there is no doubt. this is not a wild boar. It’s a stuffed animal #falsearm.”